MAHANIYOM
Food is what we believe is the best way to connect people together, tell stories, and share emotions. Food is planted deep down in our roots and cultures. We want to connect people by sharing our passion for Thai food and Thai contemporary culture through our food and drinks which are what we know best about.
236 Washington Street
Popular Items
Location
236 Washington Street
Brookline MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Middle Gray
Welcome to The Middle Gray! A unique combination of a café, a bar, an art and live performance space, and an online magazine. It is a multidisciplinary art organization backed by a family restaurant.
Pon Thai Bistro - Brookline
Come in and enjoy!
La Morra
Simple ingredients, time-honored techniques
Noah's Kitchen
Please inform your server if you or anyone in your party has a food allergy