MAHANIYOM

Food is what we believe is the best way to connect people together, tell stories, and share emotions. Food is planted deep down in our roots and cultures. We want to connect people by sharing our passion for Thai food and Thai contemporary culture through our food and drinks which are what we know best about.

236 Washington Street

Popular Items

SAUTEED BRUSSEL SPROUT$9.00
Brussel sprout / Fish sauce / Fried garlic
CHICKEN KA-PRAW$15.00
(Thai's favorite go-to dish) Ground chicken / Thai basil / Jasmine rice
SALT & PEPPER PORK CHEEK *$15.00
Thai three spices / Scallion /
Thai chili / Sticky rice
KANG PU (CRAB CURRY) **$18.00
Crab meat / House made southern curry /
Vermicelli noodle
PAD THAI$15.00
Rice noodle / Egg / Flat chive / Radish / Tofu / Shrimp flake / Chili powder
CHIVE CAKE$9.00
Flat chive / Black Sweet & Sour Soy Sauce
TOFU SONG KUENG$13.00
Fried silken tofu / Mushroom / Carrot / Baby corn / Scallion / Housemade gravy sauce
MASSAMAN$13.00
Housemade Massaman curry / Slow-cooked beef shank / Sweet potato / Onion / Pickled shallot / Peanut /Roti
CRAB FRIED RICE$18.00
Crab meat / Egg / Scallion / Cucumber
BEEF PANANG$15.00
Housemade Panang curry paste / Thai eggplant / Peanut / Jasmine rice
Location

Brookline MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
