Inner Rail Food Hall

Paying homage to Chef/Owner Amit Singh’s heritage, Maharani Indian Kitchen serves up a variety of modern Indian dishes in a warm and inviting setting. Menu items include kebabs, biryani, curry plates, naan, as well as their signature combo bowls, which provide a similar experience to the traditional Indian buffet. Vegetarian and vegan items are also available upon request.

1911 South 67th Street • $$

Avg 4 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Biryani$10.00
Basmati rice, carrots, peas, and saffron
Naan$3.00
Tandoori baked bread
Cheese Naan$4.00
Mattar Paneer$10.00
Farmers cheese, peas, cumin and chili powder
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.00
Slow cooked chicken, tomatoes and garam masal
Samosa$5.00
Potato and peas, turmeric and tamarind chutney
Malai Kofta$11.00
Potato and cheese dumplings, tomatoes and cashew sauce
Pakora$5.00
Crispy chickpea and onion fritters
Tandoori Chicken$9.00
Marinated with coriander, yogurt, ginger and garlic
Chicken Biryani$12.00
Basmati rice, stewed chicken, saffron
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha NE

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
