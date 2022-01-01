Go
Toast

Mahogany Memphis

We are Upscale Southern with a Dash of Creole. Come join us and enjoy. All of our dishes are made to order and may take a little longer than normal. But we are worth the wait.

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

3092 Poplar Avenue #11 • $$

Avg 4 (2561 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Oxtails & Grits$35.00
Bread Pudding$7.00
Seafood Gumbo - Cup$5.00
Crab, Shrimp, Chicken Sausage
Cajun Fried Chicken w/Pot Likka & Greens w/hot water cornbread$15.00
Peach Tea$3.00
Catfish & Pot Likka & Greens w/Cornbread$20.00
Beignets$6.00
Cajun Egg Rolls$9.00
Cajun Chicken w/vegetable mix
Vegan Salisbury Steak$20.00
Mac & Cheese$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3092 Poplar Avenue #11

Memphis TN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston