Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

No reviews yet

3454 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Pickup

Popular Items

Fried Green Tomatoes$9.95
Conrmeal crusted and lightly fried green tomatoes served with Remoulade dressing
Fried Catfish$10.95
Catfish filet strips are breaded in our cornmeal blend, fried and served dressed
Angus 'Pot Roast' Beef$11.95
Slow cooked angus beef roast, fork tender, smothered with gravy and served dressed. A "paper towel" po-boy for sure!
Grilled Shrimp Remi$15.95
Toasted Leidenheimer French bread loaded with Grilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Fried green tomatoes, our house remoulade dressing and shredded lettuce.
French Fries$4.95
Cold Turkey & Swiss$10.95
Our smoked turkey breast shaved thin, with Swiss cheese and served dressed. This is a traditional cold po-boy.
Fried Oyster$15.95
Gulf oysters lightly fried in our house flour and served dressed
Fried Shrimp$11.95
Gulf Shrimp fried in our house flour, served dressed
The Peacemaker$15.95
Perfect blend of Fried Jumbo Shrimp and Gulf Oysters, bacon, cheddar cheese, served dressed
Kid's Hamburger Po-boy$7.95
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans LA 70115

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood

