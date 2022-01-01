Mahopac restaurants you'll love

Go
Mahopac restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mahopac

Mahopac's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Mahopac restaurants

Mahopac Inn image

 

Mahopac Inn

927 South Lake Blvd., Mahopac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Filet Mignon Wedge$17.95
Filet mignon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese on garlic wedge served with horseradish sauce
Potato Boats$10.95
Carved out Idaho potatoes stuffed with house made chili, melted monetary jack and bacon crumbles
Dublin Rolls$11.95
Slow cooked corned beef and cabbage with julienned carrots
wrapped in a traditional eggroll skin and fried served
with Guinness mustard
More about Mahopac Inn
Brooklyn Organic Kitchen image

 

Brooklyn Organic Kitchen

890 south lake boulevard, Mahopac

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FILET MIGNON PANINI$24.00
Grass fed Filet Mignon, Arugula, Portobello Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Our Maple Balsamic Fig Dressing, Choice of Bread
BROOKLYN BURGER$20.00
Organic Grass Fed Beef*, Melted Cheddar, Avocado, Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, on Brioche
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$20.00
Our Poached Chicken Salad made with Vegan Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomatoes, Our Honey Mustard
More about Brooklyn Organic Kitchen
Tijuana Mexican Grill image

 

Tijuana Mexican Grill

376 U.S. 6, Mahopac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Empanadas$7.95
Stuffed, golden & crispy empanadas! The perfect snack for anytime! Select from the following choices: Vegetable (onions, tomato, peppers, and corn), cheese, chicken, or beef.
QUESADILLAS$14.00
Flour tortilla with cheese choice of meat
Chimichanga$16.00
dip fried golden flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and cheese served with rice and beans
More about Tijuana Mexican Grill
Char Steakhouse and Bar image

 

Char Steakhouse and Bar

151 Bryant pond Rd, Mahopac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lava Cake$10.00
K- Chix Fingers$15.00
10 oz Filet Mignon$48.00
More about Char Steakhouse and Bar
My Cousin's image

 

My Cousin's

954 US Route 6, Mahopac

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about My Cousin's
Restaurant banner

 

Dana's Diner

565 Roue 6, Suite 1, Mahopac

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dana's Diner
Restaurant banner

 

The Brunch House

55 secor rd, Mahopac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Brunch House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mahopac

Filet Mignon

Burritos

Sliders

Map

More near Mahopac to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

No reviews yet

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Yorktown Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston