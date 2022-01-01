Mahopac restaurants you'll love
Mahopac Inn
927 South Lake Blvd., Mahopac
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon Wedge
|$17.95
Filet mignon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese on garlic wedge served with horseradish sauce
|Potato Boats
|$10.95
Carved out Idaho potatoes stuffed with house made chili, melted monetary jack and bacon crumbles
|Dublin Rolls
|$11.95
Slow cooked corned beef and cabbage with julienned carrots
wrapped in a traditional eggroll skin and fried served
with Guinness mustard
Brooklyn Organic Kitchen
890 south lake boulevard, Mahopac
|Popular items
|FILET MIGNON PANINI
|$24.00
Grass fed Filet Mignon, Arugula, Portobello Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Our Maple Balsamic Fig Dressing, Choice of Bread
|BROOKLYN BURGER
|$20.00
Organic Grass Fed Beef*, Melted Cheddar, Avocado, Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, on Brioche
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$20.00
Our Poached Chicken Salad made with Vegan Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomatoes, Our Honey Mustard
Tijuana Mexican Grill
376 U.S. 6, Mahopac
|Popular items
|Empanadas
|$7.95
Stuffed, golden & crispy empanadas! The perfect snack for anytime! Select from the following choices: Vegetable (onions, tomato, peppers, and corn), cheese, chicken, or beef.
|QUESADILLAS
|$14.00
Flour tortilla with cheese choice of meat
|Chimichanga
|$16.00
dip fried golden flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and cheese served with rice and beans
Char Steakhouse and Bar
151 Bryant pond Rd, Mahopac
|Popular items
|Lava Cake
|$10.00
|K- Chix Fingers
|$15.00
|10 oz Filet Mignon
|$48.00
The Brunch House
55 secor rd, Mahopac