Mahopac American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Mahopac
More about Brooklyn Organic Kitchen
Brooklyn Organic Kitchen
890 south lake boulevard, Mahopac
|Popular items
|AVOCADO TOASTIE
|$16.00
Freshly smashed organic avocados, sliced red onions, cherry tomatoes, Himalayan sea salt on your choice of bread drizzled with olive oil and our fresh basil aoili (nut free)
|MODERN GREEK SALAD
|$18.00
Organic Quinoa, Kale, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta or Vegan Feta Cheese, Crispy Chickpeas, Fresh Squeezed Lemon & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing
|ORGANIC SOUPS
PINT OR QUART OF SOUP TO GO WITH CIABATTA ROLL