Mahopac American restaurants you'll love

Go
Mahopac restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Mahopac

Brooklyn Organic Kitchen image

 

Brooklyn Organic Kitchen

890 south lake boulevard, Mahopac

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO TOASTIE$16.00
Freshly smashed organic avocados, sliced red onions, cherry tomatoes, Himalayan sea salt on your choice of bread drizzled with olive oil and our fresh basil aoili (nut free)
MODERN GREEK SALAD$18.00
Organic Quinoa, Kale, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta or Vegan Feta Cheese, Crispy Chickpeas, Fresh Squeezed Lemon & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing
ORGANIC SOUPS
PINT OR QUART OF SOUP TO GO WITH CIABATTA ROLL
More about Brooklyn Organic Kitchen
My Cousin's image

 

My Cousin's

954 US Route 6, Mahopac

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about My Cousin's
Restaurant banner

 

Dana's Diner

565 Roue 6, Suite 1, Mahopac

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dana's Diner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mahopac

Burritos

Sliders

Map

More near Mahopac to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

No reviews yet

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Yorktown Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston