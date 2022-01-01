Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Enchiladas in
Mahopac
/
Mahopac
/
Enchiladas
Mahopac restaurants that serve enchiladas
Excelencia Mexicana
551 Rt 6, Mahopac
No reviews yet
ENCHILADAS
$15.99
More about Excelencia Mexicana
Tijuana Mexican Grill - 376 U.S. 6
376 U.S. 6, Mahopac
No reviews yet
Enchilada Tres Amigos
$18.95
3 corn tortilla filled with cheese, ground beef, and chicken topped with our mole, red and green sauce. Served with rice and beans
More about Tijuana Mexican Grill - 376 U.S. 6
