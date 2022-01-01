Pancakes in Mahopac

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dana's Diner

565 Roue 6, Suite 1, Mahopac

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes- Short Stack$7.99
2 Light and fluffy Pancakes. Served with Butter and Syrup
More about Dana's Diner
Main pic

 

The Brunch House

55 Secor Road, Mahopac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Velveteen Short Stack (pancakes)$14.00
Red velvet cake infused in our fluffy homemade pancakes
Classic Flapjacks (pancakes)$12.00
3 pancakes
Lemon Blueberry Delight pancakes$14.00
A zesty short stack of pancakes made with meyer lemons, cooked with wild blueberries served with a glaze
More about The Brunch House

