Pancakes in Mahopac
Mahopac restaurants that serve pancakes
Dana's Diner
565 Roue 6, Suite 1, Mahopac
|Pancakes- Short Stack
|$7.99
2 Light and fluffy Pancakes. Served with Butter and Syrup
The Brunch House
55 Secor Road, Mahopac
|Velveteen Short Stack (pancakes)
|$14.00
Red velvet cake infused in our fluffy homemade pancakes
|Classic Flapjacks (pancakes)
|$12.00
3 pancakes
|Lemon Blueberry Delight pancakes
|$14.00
A zesty short stack of pancakes made with meyer lemons, cooked with wild blueberries served with a glaze