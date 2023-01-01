Philly cheesesteaks in Mahopac
Mahopac restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Mahopac Inn - Mahopac, New York
927 South Lake Blvd., Mahopac
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.95
Sliced ribeye steak with sautéed peppers and onions topped with our cheese sauce served on a wedge. The way they do it in Philly!!
Brooklyn Organic Kitchen
890 south lake boulevard, Mahopac
|VEGAN PHILLY 'CHEESESTEAK'
|$22.00
Grilled seasoned seitan sauteed with onions and peppers, pressed on vegan ciabatta with vegan cheddar
|UPTOWN PHILLY STEAK
|$28.00
6 oz Grass Fed Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, Peppers & Portobello Mushrooms, Melted American Cheese pressed on ciabatta roll with american cheese