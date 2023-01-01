Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Mahopac

Mahopac restaurants
Mahopac restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Mahopac Inn image

 

Mahopac Inn - Mahopac, New York

927 South Lake Blvd., Mahopac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$14.95
Sliced ribeye steak with sautéed peppers and onions topped with our cheese sauce served on a wedge. The way they do it in Philly!!
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Organic Kitchen

890 south lake boulevard, Mahopac

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGAN PHILLY 'CHEESESTEAK'$22.00
Grilled seasoned seitan sauteed with onions and peppers, pressed on vegan ciabatta with vegan cheddar
UPTOWN PHILLY STEAK$28.00
6 oz Grass Fed Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, Peppers & Portobello Mushrooms, Melted American Cheese pressed on ciabatta roll with american cheese
