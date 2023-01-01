Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp scampi in
Mahopac
/
Mahopac
/
Shrimp Scampi
Mahopac restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Stone House Market & Grill - 562 rt 6
562 rt 6, Mahopac
No reviews yet
Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
$28.00
More about Stone House Market & Grill - 562 rt 6
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL • STEAKS
Char Steakhouse and Bar
151 Bryant pond Rd, Mahopac
Avg 5
(160 reviews)
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
$33.00
More about Char Steakhouse and Bar
