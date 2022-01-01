Sliders in
Mahopac restaurants that serve sliders
Mahopac Inn
927 South Lake Blvd., Mahopac
No reviews yet
Cheese Burger Sliders
$10.95
More about Mahopac Inn
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL • STEAKS
Char Steakhouse and Bar
151 Bryant pond Rd, Mahopac
Avg 5
(160 reviews)
K- Sliders
$15.00
More about Char Steakhouse and Bar
