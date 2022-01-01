Sliders in Mahopac

Mahopac restaurants that serve sliders

Mahopac Inn image

 

Mahopac Inn

927 South Lake Blvd., Mahopac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Burger Sliders$10.95
More about Mahopac Inn
Char Steakhouse and Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL • STEAKS

Char Steakhouse and Bar

151 Bryant pond Rd, Mahopac

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
K- Sliders$15.00
More about Char Steakhouse and Bar

