Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Mahwah

Go
Mahwah restaurants
Toast

Mahwah restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Dartcor image

 

Jaguar Land Rover

100 Jaguar Land Rover Way, Mahwah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.95
shredded lettuce | provolone | sliced tomatoes | banana peppers
Cilantro-Soy Chicken Wrap$8.95
marinated grilled chicken thighs | shaved brussels sprout-broccoli- carrot slaw | herbed jasmine rice | cilantro-soy dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.95
homestyle chicken tenders | chipotle aioli | pepperjack cheese | creamy coleslaw | sliced tomato
More about Jaguar Land Rover
Consumer pic

 

Mason Jar 2

219 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
More about Mason Jar 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Mahwah

Caesar Salad

Brisket

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Turkey Clubs

Cookies

Quesadillas

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Mahwah to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Montvale

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Hawthorne

No reviews yet

Monsey

No reviews yet

Ramsey

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wyckoff

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2530 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (591 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (250 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston