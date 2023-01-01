Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Mahwah
/
Mahwah
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Mahwah restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
SQ Pizza
380 Route 17 South, Mahwah
Avg 4.7
(180 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)
$3.00
Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies (2)
More about SQ Pizza
Jaguar Land Rover
100 Jaguar Land Rover Way, Mahwah
No reviews yet
Christie's Chocolate Chip Cookies
$2.95
More about Jaguar Land Rover
Browse other tasty dishes in Mahwah
Cookies
Prosciutto
More near Mahwah to explore
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Montvale
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Monsey
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Ramsey
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Wyckoff
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2142 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(663 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(474 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(85 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston