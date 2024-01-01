Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Mahwah

Mahwah restaurants
Toast

Mahwah restaurants that serve cobb salad

Dartcor image

 

Jaguar Land Rover

100 Jaguar Land Rover Way, Mahwah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$8.95
sliced chicken | crumbled bacon | peeled eggs | diced red onion | shredded carrot | grape tomatoes | ranch dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad$8.95
romaine | grilled chicken | applewood bacon | hard cooked egg | imported bleu | cucumbers | petite tomatoes | croutons | ranch dressing
Cobb Salad$8.95
chopped romaine | sliced chicken | diced tomato | shredded carrot | crumbled bacon | egg | diced red onion | avocado | blue cheese dressing
More about Jaguar Land Rover
Consumer pic

 

Mason Jar 2

219 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomatoes, boiled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado and crumbled blue cheese.
More about Mason Jar 2

