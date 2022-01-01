French fries in Mahwah

Mason Jar image

 

Mason Jar

219 Ramapo Valley Rd, Mahwah

No reviews yet
Takeout
MJ BURNT ENDS$20.00
Burnt ends of beef brisket and pork ends, double smoked for extra flavor, housemade sauces.
All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
SHORT RIB QUESADILLAS$13.50
Carmelized onions, ripe avocado, cheddar jack shred, pico de gallo and cilantro
MASON BURGER$13.00
8oz. all beef burger, served with lettuce, sliced tomatoes & onions.
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

100 Jaguar Land Rover Way, Mahwah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Made Chicken Noodle Soup
Made fresh daily, using fresh ingredients and lean white chicken breast. Pasta noodle, carrots, celery, onion, chicken stock, chicken white meat and herbs
Southwest Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$5.95
Chili Taco Seasoned Shredded Chicken/ Quesadilla Cheese Blend/ Salsa & Sour Cream
Chicken Cobb Salad$7.95
Chopped Romaine & Mixed Greens/ Grilled Chicken/ Hard Boiled Eggs/ Bacon/ Cherry Tomatoes/ Carrots/ Cucumbers/ Balsamic Dressing
