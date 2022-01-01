Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
Mai Thai has been voted the Best of Boise 16 years in a row. We are proud to have been voted Best in Boise in several categories, including Best Thai Food, Best Happy Hour, and Best Vegetarian Food.
SUSHI
750 W Idaho St • $$
Location
750 W Idaho St
Boise ID
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
