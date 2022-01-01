Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boise
  • /
  • Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

Mai Thai has been voted the Best of Boise 16 years in a row. We are proud to have been voted Best in Boise in several categories, including Best Thai Food, Best Happy Hour, and Best Vegetarian Food.

SUSHI

750 W Idaho St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$15.00
Fresh thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, organic tofu, side of peanuts, chili flakes.
Summer Roll$9.50
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
Pot Stickers$9.50
Chicken, cilantro, lemongrass, garlic, ginger.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE*
Imperial Rolls$9.50
<VEGAN> Crispy fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce.
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Cashew Chicken$17.50
Chicken, cashew nuts, bell peppers, yellow and green onions, carrots, baby corn, mild chili paste.
Yellow Curry$15.00
Tumeric, chili, garlic, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*
Panang Curry$15.00
Red chilis, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, coriander, fish sauce,seasonal vegetables.
Drunken Noodle$15.00
Fresh flat rice noodles, egg, garlic, mushrooms, yellow onion, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, Thai basil.
Pad Se-ew$15.00
Fresh flat rice noodle, kailan, carrot, egg, oyster sauce.
Green Curry$15.00
Green chili, garlic, galangal, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

750 W Idaho St

Boise ID

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality and an amazing Happy Hour Mon-Fri. Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!

Fork Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fork opened in 2011 in the heart of Downtown Boise. Over the last decade, we are humbled by the support of our community and honored to prepare food and libations for you and your family. It all starts with the food, of course.  That’s why we’ve developed our “Loyal to Local” pledge, a commitment that has us sourcing many of our key ingredients from local Boise and Northwest farmers, ranchers, bakers, distillers, brewers, producers and cheese makers. The result is a menu that is as surprising as it is familiar. Perfect for this unprecedented time where we must stay home with our loved ones. So, check out our wine, beer and cocktail list, let us cook just for you or pick up one of our Family Meals to be enjoyed by the entire clan. We are grateful for your support.

The Lively

No reviews yet

Eat. Drink. Be Lively.

ALAVITA - An Italian Joint

No reviews yet

ÀLAVITA is all about fresh pasta and local ingredients—from Tortellini to Rigatoni, Linguini to Pappardelle—created freshly every day using Northwest flour and local farm fresh eggs. A restaurant whose name means “to life,” (Well actually two words– ‘alla’ ‘vita’ –that we put together to create one…ÀLAVITA) is a great place for celebrating life with good friends, business associates and family alike.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston