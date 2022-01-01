Go
Maid-Rite of Muscatine

3414 North Port Dr

Popular Items

Mega Cheese-Rite$7.19
1919 Root Beer
Cheese-Rite (Original)$5.19
Bacon Cheese-Rite (Original)$6.19
Mega Cheese-Rite Combo$11.14
Pork Loin Sandwich$6.49
Maid-Rite's own proprietary breading makes this one of our house specialties. Served with your choice of toppings(some toppings are an extra charge). At Maid-Rite "everything" is mustard, pickle and onion.
Maid-Rite Combo$8.64
Maid-Rite (Original)$4.69
Regular Fries$2.99
Cheese Sauce$0.50
Location

Sunday6:30 am - 11:58 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:58 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:58 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:58 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:58 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:58 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:58 pm
