The Maidstone 1845
Rustic meets modern with New American inspired Farm to Table cuisine. With a commitment to support our communities, local farmers, and regional small business owners, we source produce and products to complement our cuisine. Celebrating local and regional ingredients, and seasonal flavors, enjoy curated menus, crafted cocktails and premium wines.
8025 Jericho Turnpike
Location
Woodbury NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
