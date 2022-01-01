Go
Maiella, a casually elegant restaurant located in the picturesque waterfront section of Long Island City, New York, serves authentic Italian dishes with a modern flare and the freshest ingredients. Maiella sits at the base of the iconic Pepsi sign in Gantry State Park, and features spectacular city views. Designed by a leading New York City Architecture firm, Bluarch, the rustic space features seating for up to 180 guests inside and almost 100 guests in the outdoor terrace facing Manhattan and Gantry State Park. Inquire about our private dining rooms as well as larger parties.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

4610 Center Blvd • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (3500 reviews)

Popular Items

Agnolotti di Burrata$27.00
Burrata-Stuffed Agnolotti, Broccoli Rabe, Tomato Ragù
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Garlic Butter, Honey-Bomba, Breadcrumb
Garganelli Bolognese$28.00
Garganelli, Veal & Pork Ragù, Grana Padano
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4610 Center Blvd

Long Island City NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
