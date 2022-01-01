Go
Maiko image
Sushi & Japanese

Maiko

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

207 San Jacinto Blvd. Ste 202

Austin, TX 78701

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

HH Edamame$4.75
Udon Soup$12.00
HH Cold Sake$8.00
HH Hot Sake$6.00
HH Black Dragon$14.75
Buddha Roll$9.00
HH Cucumber-tini$10.00
Chicken Gyoza$8.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

207 San Jacinto Blvd. Ste 202, Austin TX 78701

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Forthright

No reviews yet

We make honest food from scratch, prepared well, using quality ingredients. In the morning we pour Counter Culture coffee.

Patika

No reviews yet

Open Monday - Friday from 7:30 - 2.
Located inside the lobby of 100 Congress, behind the elevator bank!

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Maiko

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston