Main & Madison Market Cafe

We serve scrumptious artisan pastries and hand-crafted foods to delight! Lavazza coffee, lattes, and other house-made coffee specialties.

Bagel w/ Ham, Egg, Provolone$6.50
Savory Egg • Provolone Cheese • Sweet Ham • Locally-Made Wheat Bagel
Mix and Match$11.00
Choose Two: Soup, Salad, or Sandwich
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Locally-Chosen Favorite • Classic • Oversized • Delicious
Toasted Italian$10.25
Ham • Pepperoni • Salami • Pepper Jack • Banana Peppers • Tomato • Pesto Mayo •
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish$4.50
House-Made Croissant Dough • Plump Blueberries • Rich Cream Cheese Filling
20 oz. Unsweetened Black Tea$3.25
Gourmet Rishi Black Tea • Unsweetened • Sustainably Cultivated
Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
House-Made Chicken Salad • Croissant
Caramel Macchiato$4.75
Vanilla Sweetened Steamed Milk • Marked With Lavazza Double Espresso • Caramel Drizzle
Deep Dish Quiche Slice$8.50
Spinach Feta Tomato or Sausage Pepperjack
Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookie$4.50
A-Can't-Describe-it Favorite • Sweet Peanut Butter Filling
100 North Main St

Franklin IN

Sunday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin

Family restaurant that serves home style favorites for breakfast and lunch. Open daily from 7AM to 3PM.

OLD TOWNE BEER HALL & GROWLER COMPANY LLC

Indiana's largest Self-Pour Taproom

Taxman Bargersville

Taxman Bargersville is a gastronomic destination and tap room that shares a building with the award winning Taxman Brewing Co. Our culinary team is committed to artfully pairing the highest quality local ingredients with house-made craft beers and wine. Our seasonally evolving menu features fresh interpretations on familiar favorites, local grass-fed beef burgers and Belgian inspired double fried fries (“frites” as they say in Belgium).

Crowbar Restaurant & Lounge

Great Food, Great Atmosphere! Enjoy your time with us!

