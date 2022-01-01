Main & Market
At Main & Market, we specialize in comfort gourmet food. Our café is where you can enjoy time with friends or a break from the office in our casually elegant dining room.
We take pride in our reputation for excellent food, superb presentation, and unparalleled client satisfaction.
Main & Market is a favorite among Annapolis locals, boasting a reputation as the neighborhood café in Bay Ridge. The ambiance is casual and comfortable, and where one can feel right at home.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
914 Bay Ridge Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
914 Bay Ridge Rd
Annapolis MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
