Main & Market

At Main & Market, we specialize in comfort gourmet food. Our café is where you can enjoy time with friends or a break from the office in our casually elegant dining room.
We take pride in our reputation for excellent food, superb presentation, and unparalleled client satisfaction.
Main & Market is a favorite among Annapolis locals, boasting a reputation as the neighborhood café in Bay Ridge. The ambiance is casual and comfortable, and where one can feel right at home.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

914 Bay Ridge Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)

Popular Items

Lime Cilantro Shrimp Bowl$17.00
grilled marinated lime cilantro shrimp, black beans, cherry tomatoes, grilled corn and avocado served on top of cilantro rice with a drizzle of avocado crema
Sage Crisp Chicken Bowl$16.00
grilled chicken, wild rice, herb roasted butternut squash, sauteed brussel sprouts, crispy kale, and brown butter sage cream
Signature Burger$15.00
Half-pound angus burger cooked to order, topped with bacon onion jam, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a fresh brioche bun
Cali Turkey Wrap$14.00
Oven roasted turkey, havarti cheese, avocado, red onion, alfalfa sprouts, and herb mayo wrappedin a wheat tortilla.
Annapolis Chopped Salad (Pick Your Protein)$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, corn salsa, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, and comes with lime cilantro dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Salmon, Beef, or Crab cake for a little extra.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
buffalo chicken tenderloins, chopped romaine, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing wrapped in chipotle tortilla
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Cafe Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, chilled brandied peppercorn encrusted chicken, candied pecans, spiced pears and gorgonzola cheese tossed with maple champagne vinaigrette
Mini Muffin$1.25
Mexi Caesar$14.00
Romain lettuce topped with chipotle tortilla strips, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and lime cilantro dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

914 Bay Ridge Rd

Annapolis MD

Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

