At Main & Market, we specialize in comfort gourmet food. Our café is where you can enjoy time with friends or a break from the office in our casually elegant dining room.

We take pride in our reputation for excellent food, superb presentation, and unparalleled client satisfaction.

Main & Market is a favorite among Annapolis locals, boasting a reputation as the neighborhood café in Bay Ridge. The ambiance is casual and comfortable, and where one can feel right at home.



SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

914 Bay Ridge Rd • $$