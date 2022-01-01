Main Slice
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
235 SE Main, Lees Summit MO 64063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Libations & Company - 25 Southeast 3rd Street
No Reviews
25 Southeast 3rd Street Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lees Summit
PepperJax Grill - 12 - Lee's Summit
4.4 • 2,200
1720 NW Chipman Road Lee's Summit, MO 64081
View restaurant
El Potro Lee's Summit - 210 sw Greenwich dr
4.5 • 842
210 sw Greenwich dr Lees Summit, MO 64082
View restaurant