Main St Retreat Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

1007 Old North Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (453 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.49
Bacon & shredded cheddar topped burger
Deep Fried Brownie$6.49
Deep fried brownie with ice cream, boxed separately
Hamburger Steak$14.99
10oz hamburger steak w/grilled onions, choose 2 sides
Texas Burger$10.49
Bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, fried onion strings on texas toast
Cheese Burger$8.99
BYO Cheeseburger
Retreat Burger$10.49
Fried Egg, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese
Chicken Strips$8.49
5oz chicken tenderloin with dipping sauce
Sd Ranch Dressing$1.49
Basket of Homemade Fries$3.99
LS: Cheesburger$9.99
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
1007 Old North Main St

Clover SC

