Main Street Bar and Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:59 AM
No reviews yet
345 N Main St
Renville, MN 56284
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Location
345 N Main St, Renville MN 56284