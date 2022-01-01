Go
Main Street Bar and Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:59 AM

345 N Main St

Renville, MN 56284

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, carrots, bacon, cheese, croutons, choice of dressing
Strawberry Spinach Salad$8.95
Fresh spinach topped with red onion, feta cheese, candied pecans, fresh strawberries and a house made balsamic vinaigrette
Burger Of Month$10.45
Updated monthly, see Facebook page for details
Coors Light (T)$3.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.50
Topped with American cheese and bacon. All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, black beans, corn, cheese, tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing. Extra charge for additional dressings.
Bone In Wings$11.95
Chicken Strip Basket$9.95
Each basket served with french fries or tater tots and coleslaw.
Sub onion rings for 1.25.
Boneless Wings$8.95
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am

