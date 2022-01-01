Main Street Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
732 State Route 35 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
732 State Route 35
Ocean NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Nettie's House of Spaghetti
Nettie’s roots are a red sauce joint: simple food; ingredient-driven menu. Taking that concept and making sense of it in a modern context. It is a place where plant-focused and plant-based dishes will live, as equals, alongside our favorite Italian American classics.
Mi Cabana
Come in and enjoy!
Mutiny BBQ Company
Coastal NJ's Premiere Craft Smokehouse
The Galley Pizza and Eatery
Come in and enjoy!