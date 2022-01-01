Go
Main Street BBQ

Excellent, 100% wood fired BBQ in the heart of Lowell, MI.

BBQ • GRILL

210 E Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (659 reviews)

Popular Items

Star Spangled Pigwich$10.99
Delectable pulled pork topped with our fresh slaw, dill pickle chips, served on a traditional soft bun. Sauce on the side. (Our favorite with this sandwich is the mustard.)
Combo Platter$24.99
Can't decide? Then the Combo is the way to go. Brisket, Ribs and Pulled Pork. 2 sides and cornbread. It will fill you up.
Pork Spareribs
Slow smoked pork spareribs over oak and cherry.
Chicken Wing Dinner$14.99
Our famous wings but as a platter. 2 sides and cornbread.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
1/2 Smoked Chicken$15.99
Our juicy half smoked chicken is brined overnight before a slow smoke over oak and cherry.
Pulled Pork$15.99
Delicious pork shoulder slow smoked for 12 hours over oak and cherry.
Adult Tenders Basket$9.99
1 Piece Cornbread$1.00
Brisket Sandwich$12.99
Slow smoked, juicy brisket on our traditional soft bun. Topped with onions, dill chips, and melted, aged white cheddar. Sauce served on the side. (Our favorite with this sandwich is Main Street BBQ or Spicy.)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

210 E Main Street

Lowell MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
