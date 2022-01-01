Go
Main Street Bistro Inc.

Italian-American cuisine!

109 South Main Street

Popular Items

Southern Fried Chicken Salad$12.50
Crispy diced southern fried chicken stacked on a fresh salad of mixed greens, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese and croutons with a hard-boiled egg.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.50
Five breaded chicken strips deep-fried until golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce and a side of your choice.
Bistro Burger$11.95
8oz. of Black Angus beef grilled to your liking with lettuce, sliced ripe tomato and red onion. Served on a Kaiser roll with a pickle spear and side of your choice.
Bistro Chicken Sandwich$11.95
6oz. of our famous seasoned chicken breast grilled or fried to perfection with lettuce and sliced ripe tomato. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a pickle spear and side of your choice.
Classic Caesar Salad$5.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and grated parmesan cheese, freshly tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad Monroe$11.95
Crisp mixed greens, fresh dices tomato, hard-boiled egg, oven-roasted turkey breast, smoked Black Forest ham, croutons and a medley of Swiss and American cheeses.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo Pasta$16.95
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce, fresh parmesan cheese, and garlic, topped with tender blackened chicken breast, diced ripe tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas filled with tender grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, and melted cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Triple Decker Club Sandwich$11.95
Oven-roasted turkey breast, smoked Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese. lettuce and sliced ripe tomato stacked between three slices of toasted bread. Served with pickle spear and side of your choice!
Fried Ravioli
Delicious fried cheese ravioli with bread crumbs, served with marinara sauce.
Location

109 South Main Street

Monroe NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
