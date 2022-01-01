Go
Main Street Bistro

OPEN FOR TAKE OUT AND DINE IN 7 DAYS A WEEK!
Catering 7 days a week. Please send email with catering order and allow 24 hours for preparation.

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

59 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (401 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffle$11.95
Breaded chicken cutlet, 2 over easy eggs, sliced bacon on a Belgian waffle topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries.
Omelet$3.00
Huckleberry Frolic$9.95
Scrambled eggs, spinach, basil pesto, avocado, sprouts, tomato & cheddar wrapped in a soft tortilla. Served with home fries.
SUNRISE$3.95
Two eggs, bacon & American cheese on a toasted and buttered hard roll.
French Toast (3)$5.95
Topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter.
Chicken Club$10.95
Crispy breaded chicken cutlet, avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, smoked mozzarella & cajun mayo in a plain wrap. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
Eggs Benedict$9.95
Two poached eggs, grilled ham & cheddar cheese on a toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
Two over easy eggs, grilled tomato & scallions served over a buttered grilled biscuit topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries.
$3.25 Breakfast Special$3.25
Two eggs, any style, served with home fries and buttered whole wheat toast.
Kikis Breakfast Stir fry$9.95
Scrambled eggs, broccoli, asparagus, tomato, mushroom, onion & asiago cheese served over home fries with a side of buttered whole wheat toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

59 Main Street

New Paltz NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
