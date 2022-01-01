Go
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos

Come in and enjoy!

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200

Popular Items

Crispy Fries$4.50
California$12.99
Pepper jack cheese, mixed greens, red onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli on a 9-grain bun
Sweet Fries$5.50
The Main Street$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and signature sauce on a brioche bun
Onion Rings$5.50
Milk Shakes$6.99
BBQ Burger$12.99
Smoked cheddar, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and barbeque sauce on a brioche bun
Tater Tots$5.50
Kids' Deal$5.99
Comes with crispy fries and a small soda
Garlic Fries$4.99
Tossed in a heaping spoonful of fresh garlic and rosemary
Location

Los Gatos CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
