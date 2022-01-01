Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
Come in and enjoy!
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200
Popular Items
Location
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200
Los Gatos CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Willow Street Pizza LG
Authentic wood-fired pizza!
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
For the safety of our guests and employees please wear a mask when entering. Hand sanitizer is provided at both entrances. We are wiping down the counter and touch screen after each guest however encourage ordering online ahead of time for takeout. Our employees are now required to wear masks.
Eleven College Ave
Come enjoy charcoal and hardwood smoked texas bbq!
Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.