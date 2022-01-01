Main Street Cafe and Pizzeria

Verde Canyon Railroad

From the moment you step foot on one of our meticulously refurbished train cars, you and your family will be transported to a simpler, more leisurely time away from the distractions and annoyances of our modern world. Breathe deep, order a drink and relax as you glide along on a 4-hour, 20-mile journey through 110 years of history while still enjoying modern creature comforts like comfortable seating, thoughtful décor, and awe-inspiring scenery.

