Go
Toast

Main Street Café and Pub

Come in and enjoy Pub fare with a creative flair!!

1411 Main St

No reviews yet

Location

1411 Main St

Hilton Head Island SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Main Street Cafe & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Pub fare with a creative flair!!

Taste of Europe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Street Meet The American Tavern

No reviews yet

Locally owned and Operated! Sidewalk sandwiches from America's Favorite Street Corners. Home of the Cleveland Browns Backers. Come on in and enjoy!

Gusto Ristorante

No reviews yet

Northern Italian trattoria in the north end of Hilton Head Island. A friendly and attentive staff and delicious authentic cuisine await you. Come in and enjoy an evening with friends and family. We look forward to serve you. Ciao! 🇮🇹

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston