Main Street Cafe & Pub

Come in and enjoy Pub fare with a creative flair!!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1411 Main St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)

Popular Items

BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
SUN-DRIED TOMATO TORILLA FILLED WITH PEPEPRJACK CHEESE,LETTUCE, BACON & A CUCUMBER DILL SAUCE
FRIED FISH SANDWICH$13.00
Hand breaded fillet ,fried to golden brown & served on a toasted hoagie . tartar sauce on the side
LARGE HOUSE SALAD$10.00
Mixed field greens, Red & Green pepper ,onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons
CHICKEN SALAD MELT$13.00
Homemade chicken salad , white bread, american cheese , bacon & tomato
REUBEN SANDWICH$13.00
Locals favorite corned beef with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing & melted Swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread
MAIN STREET CLUB$13.00
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise . your choice of bread
GROUPER WRAP$15.00
CRISPY FRIED GROUPER,SUN DRIED TOMATO TORTILLA,BACON,LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO RANCH SAUCE
CHICKEN TACO SALAD$13.00
Grilled or Blackened Chicken in a crispy tortilla bowl over mixed greens tossed in ranch with cheddar cheese,salsa & guacomole
CAFE BURGER$14.00
Certified Angus Beef hand formed patties , grilled to order, served on a brioch roll. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
GREEK SALAD BASE$13.00
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & onions served over mixed field greens with grilled Pita
Add Gyro Meat or Chicken
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1411 Main St.

Hilton Head Island SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

