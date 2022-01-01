Main Street Cafe
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
372 Reviews
$$
920 Main Street
Clarkdale, AZ 86324
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
920 Main Street, Clarkdale AZ 86324
Nearby restaurants
Boxcar Gift Shop At Verde Canyon Railroad
No Reviews
300 N Broadway Clarkdale, AZ 86324
View restaurant