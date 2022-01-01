Go
Main Street Cafe

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

372 Reviews

$$

920 Main Street

Clarkdale, AZ 86324

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Mushroom Mozzarella$15.00
Ranch$1.00
House Salad$6.00
Cali Meltdown$14.00
BLTA$13.00
Basket of Fries$6.00
Wings$14.00
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Cubano$16.00
Supreme
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

