Go
Toast

Main Street Cakery Cafe

Family Owned Since 2010

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tender Melt$10.49
Chicken tenders, pepper-jack
cheese, ranch, bacon on
italian bread
Sausage Gravy & Biscuit$4.85
A cup of country sausage gravy served
with one of our homemade biscuits.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.70
Your choice of sausage, ham or bacon with egg
and cheese on an english muffin, croissant, bagel,
or homemade biscuit or sandwich bun.
Bottle Drink$2.29
Egg$1.15
Steak Salad$14.29
Steak strips served on a bed of
greens with cheese, tomatoes,
cucumber, onions & our hand-cut
french fries
Chicken Tender Basket$9.95
Cheeseburger$10.49
Juicy ½ lb. burger with lettuce,
tomato and onion
Wraps$9.95
Choose grilled or crispy chicken, oven
roasted turkey or steak (9.99) with
shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato
and onion finished off with
your choice of dressing.
Cookie Single$0.75
This is a limited selection, we have a larger selection of baked goods in store. Call to find out more or add to your order when you come to pick up your order
See full menu

Location

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210

Erie PA

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

John Russell Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

we're all about beer...and so much more!
conveniently located in the lakeview plaza at peach & i-90!
:: full menu featuring specialty pizzas, flatbreads, salads, appetizers, and more!
:: specializing in craft and import beers with 12 beers on tap and cask beer!
:: full bottle shop with great selections in bottles, 6 packs to go, and bombers.
:: growlers available in different styles to fill with your choice from what's on tap
:: outdoor patio area

Luminary Distilling

No reviews yet

We feature hand crafted spirits, delicious food, and an awesome atmosphere! Come in and enjoy!

Firestone's

No reviews yet

Taste the Experience

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston