Go
Main pic

Main Street Coffee Cafe Side Account

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

137 Main St

east greenwich, RI 02818

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

137 Main St, east greenwich RI 02818

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

No reviews yet

Made from scratch daily using fresh, local ingredients. Classic flavors mixed with fun, seasonal flavors.

Simon Says Cafe

No reviews yet

Breakfast and Lunch Goods
Baked Daily on the Premises

PB Bistro and Bar

No reviews yet

A cozy, 100% plant based eatery! Offering delicious vegan versions of your favorite traditional comfort foods. Locally crafted brews, a select wine list and unique cocktail menu.
Stay connected with us on Instagram and Facebook!

Main Street Coffee Cafe Side Account

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston