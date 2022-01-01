Go
Main Street Coffee Co

We are located inside the North Webster Church of God in the heart of North Webster, IN. We are a full- service coffee shop that offers lattes, frappes, smoothies, teas, fresh brewed coffee, snacks and much more. In addition, we have a 3-story indoor playground for children up to 12 years of age that will re-open after July 4th due to our precautions surrounding COVID-19. If you have any questions about our menu or service do not hesitate to contact us via phone 574-834-1780 or email at mainstreetcc@nwcog.org.

302 N Main Street Ste 1

Avg 5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Chai
Harry Potter Frappe$4.50
Dulce De Leche and Butterscotch.
Wild Blackberry Frozen Lemonade$4.50
Lemonade with blueberries, Blackberries and Raspberries.
Sweet Dreams Latte
Caramel, Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut.
Relax Latte
Lavender and White Chocolate
Americano
Strawberry Frozen Lemonade$4.50
Cherry Frozen Lemonade$4.50
Lemonade with Cherry grenadine.
Berry Pie Latte
Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry and Cookie Butter
Salted Caramel Latte
Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Takeout

Location

North Webster IN

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
