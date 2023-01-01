Go
Consumer picView gallery

Main Street Diner

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

505 Main Street

Neodesha, KS 66757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

505 Main Street, Neodesha KS 66757

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Parrot Eyes Bar & Grill - 323 N 6th st
orange starNo Reviews
323 N 6th st Fredonia, KS 66736
View restaurantnext
VFW Club 3018 - Carl L. Gill VFW Post 3018
orange starNo Reviews
10283 Harper Road Fredonia, KS 66736
View restaurantnext
Hersh's - 123 W 9th St
orange starNo Reviews
123 W 9th St Coffeyville, KS 67337
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Neodesha

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (166 restaurants)

Wichita

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Street Diner

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston