Go
Banner pic

Main Street Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5 S Main St

Weaverville, NC 28787

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

5 S Main St, Weaverville NC 28787

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

No reviews yet

The original Well Bred Bakery & Café in Historic downtown Weaverville.

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

No reviews yet

Well-Bred Bakery & Café on Reems Creek.

Bear's Smokehouse Weaverville

No reviews yet

Delicious BBQ? Adorable Dogs? We think so!
Bear's BBQ Food Truck located at WagBar!
320 Merrimon Ave, Weaverville, NC 28787

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Smoked meats and custom sides cooked fresh daily so when it's gone, it's gone!

Main Street Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston