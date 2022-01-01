Go
Main Street Meats

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

773 Reviews

$$

217 E Main St

Chattanooga, TN 37408

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken Breast**$19.50
Carolina Gold Rice, Bacon, English Peas, Dijon Tarragon Sauce, Mushrooms
House Made Fries$5.50
Tallow, Maldon Salt
Niman Ranch Filet Mignon$42.00
Local Beef Burger*$14.00
House Pickles, Mayo, Dijon, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Bacon, Bun
Potato Salad$7.50
Bacon, Mustard Seed, Mayo, Dijon, Chives
Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
House Made Bacon + Chocolate Chip Cookie
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

217 E Main St, Chattanooga TN 37408

Directions

