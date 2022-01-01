Go
Toast
  • /
  • Butler
  • /
  • Main Street Pizza and Wings

Main Street Pizza and Wings

Main Street Pizza & Wings is located in Butler, GA on the Square. We serve Hand Tossed Pizzas; Subs; Wings; and more. Stop by or call us at (478) 862-2373.

8 W Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PERSONAL -BYO Pizza$5.78
Our base pizza with Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce. Click on the price to add additional toppings.
MED -BYO Pizza$9.98
Our base pizza with Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce. Click on the price to add additional toppings.
LG -Pepperoni Lovers$15.99
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis
10 Wings - Traditional$11.99
10 Bone-In Wings served with a side of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Large Drink$3.29
SM -Mozzarella Stix$6.29
Fried Mozzarella Stix served with Marinara Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.49
Chicken dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle Spear served with your choice of Dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$7.89
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cheese, & lettuce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
10 Wings - Boneless$8.99
10 Boneless Wings served with a side of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
LG -BYO Pizza$12.48
Our base pizza with Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce. Click on the price to add additional toppings.
See full menu

Location

8 W Main St

Butler GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Annie D's

No reviews yet

New Hours! Open 9am -8pm Tue-Sat, 11-3pm on Sundays. Closed Every Monday & Second Sundays.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston