Main Street Pizza and Wings
Main Street Pizza & Wings is located in Butler, GA on the Square. We serve Hand Tossed Pizzas; Subs; Wings; and more. Stop by or call us at (478) 862-2373.
8 W Main St
Popular Items
Location
8 W Main St
Butler GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm