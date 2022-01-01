Go
Main Street Pub

The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern.
Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family.
Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!

WRAPS • GRILL

11240 University Pkwy • $$

Avg 5 (280 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch
Pretzel Bites$8.99
12 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Soda/Tea$2.99
Fries
Fritter Wrap$9.99
The can't miss crowd pleaser. Sliced chicken tenders, crisp lettuce, diced tomato, house-made ranch dressing & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
The Bronco$11.99
Burger patty topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries and a pickle spear.
Finger Basket$9.99
4 crispy chicken fingers served with fries and your choice of sauce.
Pub Burger$9.99
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Tailgate Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders, house-made tater tots, shredded lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese, scallions and house-made chipotle ranch dressing all rolled into our warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Pick 3 Combo$11.49
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11240 University Pkwy

Allendale MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
