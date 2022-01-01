Go
Main Street Pub

The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern.
Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family.
Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!

5462 Gull Rd.

Kid's Fingers$4.99
Cuatro Burger$11.99
Topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, Pico de Gallo, jalapeno haystacks, shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo.
Pub Burger$9.49
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Chocolate Lava Cake$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
Pick 3 Combo$10.99
Perch Basket$16.99
Sweet & mild wild caught lake perch, lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and cole slaw.
Dingers$8.99
Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.
REG French Fries$2.99
Cougar Wrap$9.49
Crispy chicken tenders, haystack onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
LG Ranch
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
