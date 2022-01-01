Go
Main St. Pub

Come in and Enjoy

GRILL

208 E Prairie St • $$

Avg 4.1 (546 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Fingers$4.99
Pub Burger$9.99
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Cheese Sticks$6.99
6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara
Ranch
Pick 3 Combo$11.49
Fritter Wrap$9.99
Crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing, tomatoes, shredded cheese and shredded lettuce are wrapping in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
The Bronco$11.99
Burger patty topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries and a pickle spear.
Tailgate Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders, tater tots, bacon, scallions, shredded lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch, shredded cheese wrapped up in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Chicken Fingers$9.99
Honey Mustard
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

208 E Prairie St

Vicksburg MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Taco Bob's

No reviews yet

Our philosophy has evolved over the course of the 30 years to adapt to the changing times. But the two main principles of our services have never changed. Welcome our customers as family and provide the healthiest and most delicious dining experience.
Grounded in Kalamazoo since 1986, Taco Bob's prioritizes the commitment to our customers through quality ingredients and consistently exceeding customer expectations to further our imprint in the community pursuing lifelong relationships.

Vicker's Lakeside Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Bobs Commissary

