Main Street Pub

The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern.
Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family.
Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!

4514 W. Main St.

Mushroom & Swiss$11.49
Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Pub Burger$9.49
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Fritter Wrap$9.49
Crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing, tomatoes, shredded cheese and shredded lettuce are wrapping in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Mayo
Pretzel Bites$8.99
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Ranch
Ranch
Olive Burger$10.49
Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Gravy
Sunrise Burger$13.99
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear
*Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion
Kalamazoo MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
