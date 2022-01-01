Go
Toast

Main Street Pub

The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern.
Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family.
Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!

7509 S. Westnedge

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$9.99
4 crispy chicken fingers served with fries and your choice of sauce.
Mushroom & Swiss$11.99
Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Fritter Wrap$9.99
The can't miss crowd pleaser. Sliced chicken tenders, crisp lettuce, diced tomato, house-made ranch dressing & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Pub Tots$7.99
House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item
Kid's Chicken Fingers$4.99
1/2 Chefs Salad$7.99
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
SM House Salad$5.49
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.
Ultimate Burger$15.99
Burger topped with ham, bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Mushrooms$7.49
Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce
LG Chips & Chz$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
See full menu

Location

7509 S. Westnedge

Portage MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

A Thai Cafe

No reviews yet

We are a small, family owned, local restaurant. We've been in the Kalamazoo area for almost 20years. We love what we do here and are proud to be a part of this great community.
So, come on in let us do the work, while you relax and enjoy a great meal with your family, friends and loved ones.
STAY IN | TAKE OUT | CATER | ORDER ONILINE

Latitude 42º Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buddy's Pizza

No reviews yet

The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!

The Grille Room

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston