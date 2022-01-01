Go
104 Main Public House

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

179 Reviews

104 main st

Topsham, ME 04086

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Crispy Fried Wings$12.00
8 wings - choice of sauce: wild Maine blueberry sriracha, house BBQ, buffalo
Deviled Eggs$6.00
bacon, chive, banana peppers
Pub Burger$15.00
6 oz. all beef patty, cheddar, house bbq sauce, crispy onion straws, pickles chips, brioche bun
Burger$10.00
6 oz. beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a brioche bun
Adult Size Chicken Tenders$12.00
Pickle Chips$8.00
Haddock Sandwich$15.00
fried or blackened fresh haddock, shredded lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche bun. Add cheese for $1.50
Crispy Fish & Chips$18.00
fried haddock, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
Add fried shrimp $3
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
bacon, cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, honey mustard dressing
Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards
check markBusiness Services
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

