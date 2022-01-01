104 Main Public House
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
179 Reviews
104 main st
Topsham, ME 04086
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
104 main st, Topsham ME 04086
Nearby restaurants
Smitty's Cinema - Topsham
Come in and enjoy!
Frontier
Curbside Market has ended and Frontier is temporarily closed. To stay updated, follow us on social media @explorefrontier, or visit us online at www.explorefrontier.com to sign up for our newsletter.
Bolo's - Brunswick
Casual Tex-Mex restaurant cantina featuring locally sourced food and drinks alongside a four-lane candlepin bowling alley.
Oriental Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!