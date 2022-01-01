Go
Main Streets Market & Cafe

The Cheers of The Suburbs

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

42 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1420 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger: House$18.00
Our delicious House Burger comes with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bun. Includes a side of Chips or Fries.
Acai Bowl$15.00
Our ACAI BOWL is topped with banana slices, strawberries, blueberries , mango, coconut, granola and honey.
Breakfast Sandwich: Your Way$5.00
Sausage, egg and cheese
Bacon, egg and cheese
Double egg and cheese
California Flatbread Sandwich$15.00
Roast turkey or grilled mojito chicken with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno ranch and avocado
Salad: Super Green Salad$16.00
Shredded kale, cabbage, carrots, shaved Brussels sprouts with mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, craisins, grape tomatoes, tossed in a poppy seed dressing.
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled egg, cheese, hometots, salsa or avocado poblano sauce in a tortilla wrap.
Concord Sandwich: Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto$17.00
Freshly Sliced mozzarella and tomatoes, with balsamic glaze, ciabatta bread, pesto. Pesto may contain pinenuts
Avocado BLT$17.00
Smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheat bread.
arrives with fries.
Cheese Omelet Your Way$12.00
A three egg omelet made with your choice of fillings with side of HomeTots.
Mainstreets Club$17.00
Wheatberry bread, roasted turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Credit Cards
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

42 Main St

Concord MA

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Nosh by Concord Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

80 Thoreau

No reviews yet

We are unable to offer takeout at this time, we hope to resume soon.

Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Adelita

No reviews yet

Organic Mexican restaurant and margarita bar by Chef Charlie Foster and Kristin Canty .

