Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • Maine Shack Florida

Maine Shack Florida

Fast casual New England style restaurant/food trucks featuring classic Maine fare.

401 North Ashley Drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

401 North Ashley Drive

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SteamHeat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.

No reviews yet

Food-Drink-Art-Music
A NEW concept in Seminole Heights combining the best of King of the Coop, Westshore Pizza and Rock Brothers Brewing.

Buddy Brew Coffee - Roasting & Production Facility

No reviews yet

Noble Rice

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston