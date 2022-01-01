Go
Mainely Meat BBQ

Located at 15 Knox Road Bar Harbor, on site of Atlantic Brewing Company. Try our award-winning pulled pork, sausages, ribs, and chicken together with classic sides of coleslaw, potato salad and baked beans.
Voted one of New England’s best barbecue restaurants by Boston Magazine
Atlantic Brewing Beers are available on draft, along with seasonal specialties, so don’t miss the opportunity for a great meal in our tavern – or outside in the sun in our adjoining courtyard.

15 Knox Rd

Popular Items

Side Chicken Thigh$3.50
Side Corn Bread$3.50
Side Texas Toast$3.25
Just Full Rib$20.75
Smoked pork ribs. Full rack is about 12-13 bones.
Hot Dog$5.00
Side Sausage Link$3.50
Side Beans$3.50
Just Half Rib$14.25
Smoked pork ribs. Half rack is about 6-7 bones.
Quesadilla$8.00
Pulled pork and cheese. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
Hamburger$11.00
Made with over 1/2 lb of 100% ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion and your choice of side (chips, potato salad, beans or coleslaw).
Location

Bar Harbor ME

Neighborhood Map

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

